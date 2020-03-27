Franklin County authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold alongside the virus’ spread, both of which saw rising action in the region this week. The Kansas Department of Health reported 202 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths due to the virus in the state at press time Friday.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Health Department announced a stay-at-home order for the county, which includes the closing of all non-essential business. Colton Waymire, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, released a statement expressing his initial reluctance to endorse the order but ultimate belief that it was necessary to keep the region safe.

“In the absence of immediate action, when Kansas reaches its peak of the virus spread (if not before the peak), health care systems will become overwhelmed and unable to care for individuals who would have easily been cared for under normal circumstances,” Waymire said Tuesday. “The impact of the actions we take now will benefit us when our community will need it most.”

Waymire’s decision was affirmed Thursday night with the announcement of Franklin County’s second confirmed case. Franklin County Health Department officials announced an employee at American Eagle Outfitters Distribution Center (AEO DC) in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus.

“The Health Department is in the process of investigating the case, determining the number of close contacts that this individual has made in the last 14 days,” officials said. “As a precaution, AEO DC employees have been sent home while a thorough investigation takes place.”

Health department officials were unclear about whether the facility qualifies as an essential business under the Stay At Home order. The Order of Public Health lists “Manufacturing companies, distributors and supply chain companies producing and supplying essential products and services in and for residences and industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, health care, chemicals and sanitation, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum, lubricants and fuel, mining, construction, national defense, communications, as well as products and services used by Essential Businesses,” as qualifications pertaining to essential businesses of AEO DC’s type.

In a release sent Friday, the City of Ottawa announced it discourages use of playground equipment and shelters at city parks during this time.

“All parks and trails remain open and the public is encouraged to get out and enjoy the outdoor air and walking and biking activities,” the release said. “While being outside and using parks and trails is encouraged, the use of playgrounds, exercise equipment and park shelters is discouraged.”

Franklin County’s Stay at Home order does limit public gatherings of 10 people or more whether inside or outside. The use of social distancing of 6 feet of space is one of the best practices to use to help stop the spread of COVID-19.