No one was hurt in separate fires Sunday morning that destroyed houses at 1016 S.W. Lincoln and 1908 S.W. Van Buren, the Topeka Fire Department reported. There was no known link between the blazes.

The cause of the fire on S.W. Van Buren remained undetermined and under investigation while the blaze on S.W. Lincoln was found to be intentionally set, said Deputy Chief Kelly Adams of the Topeka Fire Department. No arrests had been made.

Topeka firefighters were called just before 3:30 a.m. to the house on Lincoln, where they found flames and smoke coming from the two-story, wood-frame building, Adams said.

"Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin," he said. "After a primary search determined the structure was unoccupied, a defensive strategy was assumed."

The blaze did an estimated $47,000 damage to the building and $1,000 damage to its contents, Adams said.

Shawnee County appraiser’s office records indicate Nancy D. May owns the house at 1016 S.W. Lincoln, which was built in 1920.

The property had an appraised value of $48,910, including $46,960 for the house and 1,950 for the land, those records show.

Topeka firefighters were assisted at the scene on Lincoln by Evergy, Kansas Gas Service and an American Medical Response ambulance crew, Adams said.

Working smoke detectors were not found inside the house, he said.

Adams asked anyone with information about the circumstances of the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Adams said firefighters were called shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday to the house at 1908 S.W. Van Buren, where no one was home at the time.

"Upon arrival, fire suppression crews reported fire visible from the front of the dwelling, Adams said. "The fire was contained to the structure of fire origin, but not before the structure sustained significant damage throughout."

Damages were estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $5,000 to its contents, Adams said.

The house at 1908 S.W. Van Buren was built in 1910 and is owned by Gloria Barber, according to Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office records.

The property has an appraised value of $10,400, including $8,990 for the house and 1,410 for the land, those records show.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene on Van Buren by Kansas Gas Service and an American Medical Response ambulance crew, Adams said.

Working smoke detectors were found inside the house, he said.