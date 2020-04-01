This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Even though COVID-19 continues to spread nationwide, there is still an upcoming election.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, the deadline to file for office is noon June 1.

Those filing for a local position will file with the Ford County Clerk's Office.

Those filing for a state position will file through the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.

According to Cox, the offices up for election at the local level are Ford County Commissioner Districts 2 and District 3; Ford County Clerk; Ford County Treasurer; Ford County Register of Deeds; Ford County Sheriff; Ford County Attorney; and Township Trustees and Township Treasurer for each Township.

The state offices up for election are U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives, 1st District; State Senate, 38th District; State Representative at districts 115, 117 and 119; District Judge, 16th District, 2nd and 3rd Divisions.

Also will be an election for precinct committeeman and committeewoman. One from each precinct will be elected in the August primary.

Regarding party affiliation changes, Cox said, "By law, from noon on June 1 through August 31, anyone affiliated with the Democratic, Republican, or Libertarian party may not switch to another party or elect to become unaffiliated.

"If you still wish to change your party affiliation after the August Primary Election, you will need to resubmit another voter registration application on or after Sept. 1.

"Each of the two major parties (Democratic and Republican) are authorized by law to nominate one candidate to represent the party in the general election. The two major parties determine who may vote in their respective primaries.

"In order to vote in a party’s primary, a registered voter must, be affiliated with the party before the candidate filing deadline, or if unaffiliated, sign a form on primary election day affiliating with the party before receiving the party’s ballot."

To see what party you are registered under and to confirm you are registered to vote, contact the Ford County Clerk's Office.

Voter registration cards can be mailed out with updated registration information if needed.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is July 14.

"We can mail you a registration card or you may download from our website a registration form and mail it in to us," Cox said.

For ballots by mail, Cox said, "In light of the public health concerns, if you would like to receive your ballot by mail for the August Primary and/or November General Election, you may call our office to receive an Application for Ballot by Mail, or you may go to our website and download the applications from there."

Cox said people with a disability qualify to be placed on the permanent application list.

"Just let us know when you call that you have a disability and would like to be placed on the list. We will send you the permanent application," said Cox.

August primary ballots will be mailed out on July 15.

For those with questions about voter registration, call the clerk's office at 620-227-4551 or 620-227-4550 to leave a message.

