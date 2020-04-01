Messiah Festival reschedules performances

MCPHERSON — The Messiah Festival of the Arts postponed all performances of Handel’s Messiah scheduled for April 12, Easter Sunday, to Friday, June 19.

“We had wanted to perform Messiah with a limited number of singers and players, but with the governor’s proclamation on March 24 we have chosen to forego that performance and focus on the planned performance on June 19, in conjunction with Lindsborg’s Midsummers Festival,” said artistic director Mark Lucas.

Lucas is inviting all singers and players who have ever performed Messiah to join in the performance in June.

“There will be a brief rehearsal earlier that day, but otherwise everyone is invited to just show up and perform,” he said.

The Messiah performance will be free and open to the public. However, a free-will offering will be taken to offset the costs of the performance.