Bikes stolen in shop burglary

SALINA — Three bicycles were stolen after a Salina bike shop was broken into early Thursday.

Salina Police said around 1:40 a.m. Thursday subjects tried to enter the back door of Bike Tek, 660 S. Ohio St. When they couldn’t get the back door open, they went to the front of the store and shattered the glass of the entrance.

Police said two BMX-style bikes, valued at $450 each, were taken from the store. Also missing was a customer’s green Klein women’s mountain bike, valued at $1,200. Damage to the the front door is estimated at $800 and damage to the back door is estimated at $30.

According to police surveillance footage from nearby shows two people, one wearing a light colored hoodie and another wearing all black with a drawstring sports bag. The person in the light colored hoodie broke the glass and handed the other person the items taken. The video show both riding away from the store on the bikes

YMCA child care program has openings

MCPHERSON — Y-Kids, a child care program for children kindergarten through fifth grade operated by the McPherson Family YMCA, has openings. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and will offer educational activities.

“We are planning on helping the children through this educational gap,” said director Tyler Glidden. “Activities will include reading, writing, math, science, physical activity, and STEM activities to help keep them educationally engaged while their parents are working. We will be finding creative ways to help the children learn while still having fun.”

Every participant will be screened, using KDHE guidelines, for COVID-19 before the enter the building each day. In addition to asking screening questions, temperatures will be taken. Children with cough and /or shortness of breath will not permitted to attend.

The YMCA is limiting enrollment to ensure that KDHE guidelines are followed. Small activity groups will be used to observe social distancing guidelines.