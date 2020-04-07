Hutchinson businesses are teaming up to provide what only a science company, textile bag company, and salt company can provide -- brine-treated facial masks for first responders.

"When we heard there was a significant lack of resources locally as well as nationally, we wanted to do something to help," said Jason West, chief executive officer of Hyatt Life Sciences.

"We teamed up with HUBCO to manufacture it, and Cargill was kind enough to provide us with some brine to get us started," West said.

The masks are being donated to first responders and healthcare workers. Untreated masks are also now available to the public in stores around Hutchinson.

On April 1, Hyatt Life Sciences donated 150 treated masks to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

"We’re trying to get these in the hands of first responders in Reno County if they're interested, and the next phase to get them to those who want them in the rest of the public," West said.

"Obviously, these are for an emergency situation. It won't be as good (as an N95 mask), but it’s better than not having any protection at all," West said.

West and his chemist and entrepreneur father, Gene Zaid of Genzada Pharmaceuticals, researched how other health professionals were protecting themselves.

"There’s some evidence to support that a salt solution can essentially break the virus’ shape," West said.

"A lot of what people are doing now is putting these masks over the top of their N95 masks, which allows them to extend the lifespan of their masks. Our masks can be cleaned and you reapply the brine solution."

The production of masks takes away slightly from HUBCO’s regular essential manufacturing needs - creating packaging for food so items can stay stocked - but it’s a worthwhile endeavor.

"The employees take a lot of pride in this and they want to help," said David Patterson of HUBCO.

Regular masks without salt treatment are available at the following locations. They may run out of stock from time to time, but manufacturing is ongoing.

Back to Nature, 1307 North Main, Hutchinson; 620-664-9211 or 620-664-4205Ashcraft Pharmacy, 503 N Main St, South Hutchinson; 620-663-2258The Medicine Shoppe, 1401 N Main St, Hutchinson; 620-663-7681

On Tuesday, The Medicine Shoppe was giving away masks to people who called ahead to ask for them.

Back to Nature also offers an essential oil spray that can be used on a regular mask, which they’ve offered for some time.

The next thing for Hyatt Life Sciences is manufacturing hand sanitizer. The company is already hearing requests from across the country, so they hope to establish a production operation in Sterling at their manufacturing facility.

"The idea there is to meet the needs primarily of healthcare facilities off the bat," West said, noting that healthcare facilities are quickly running out while they’re on the front lines.

"We made a small batch for Hutch Hospital to get them started, the next step is get that to other facilities," West said.

"Our roots are in Sterling and in Hutchinson, so this makes perfect sense to us and we want to help as many Reno and Rice County locations as we can."