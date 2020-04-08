While much research is slowing down due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Kansas State University agricultural researchers are moving forward with research.

“Let’s just say that there have been challenges,” said Marty Draper, the associate dean for research in the College of Agriculture and associate director of K-State Research and Extension said in a release. “And every day as we recognize those challenges, we are trying to find new solutions and new workarounds so that we can continue to do the things that we consider mission-critical.”

Agriculture has the largest research footprint on campus. Researchers not only study crops and livestock, but genetics, nutrition, feed efficiency, reproduction, pest and disease management. Their research is crucial for farmers statewide.

“Beyond the production work, there is basic research occurring that provides the foundation for some of the applied advances that will come in three, five, 10 or maybe 20 years down the road,” he said. “If we don’t do that basic research, our advances in production and profitability … will be too slow to keep up with the demands of a growing population and a growing economy.”

Draper said K-State has cut back on operations in many labs because of social distancing requirements. Some projects are on pause, while others are changing the way they research.

Crops are continuing to be planted, and animals are continuing to be fed.

“In the College of Agriculture, we work with living systems,” he said. “We’re not neglecting those responsibilities.”