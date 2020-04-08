Attorney General Derek Schmidt says order on church gatherings is good health policy but violates religious rights; as 50,000 new unemployment claims pour in, patience thin over payments on hold, jammed phone lines, dropped calls, website problems, and delay in implementing $600 add-on from the feds; state reviewing inmates for early release as infection spreads at Lansing

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order to limit church and funeral gatherings to 10 people or fewer has sparked criticism from Kansas Republicans and led Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to tell law enforcement not to enforce it.

Schmidt said he considers the order to be sound public health advice and urged Kansans to adhere to the guidelines. However, he said, the order likely violates freedoms protected by the Kansas Constitution.

“Because no Kansan should be threatened with fine or imprisonment, arrested or prosecuted for performing or attending church or other religious services,” Schmidt said, “law enforcement officers are advised to ... avoid engaging in criminal enforcement of its limitations on religious facilities, services or activities.”

Adrienne Vallejo Foster, who is running for the house seat held by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, supported the message that the governor’s order violated fundamental rights ensured by the U.S. and Kansas constitutions.

"I cannot sit idle and allow Governor Kelly to take our liberty for temporary safety,” Foster said.

She said two factors — Jesus’ death and the founding fathers’ fight for freedom — led her to that conclusion. She called on the governor to rescind the order and asked county sheriffs and church leadership to ignore the order and proceed to hold services on Easter Sunday.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican from Wichita, expressed concern with the governor’s order shortly after it was announced on Tuesday. Wagle and other legislative leaders who form an oversight panel were prepared to meet at 2 p.m. to review the order. The Legislative Coordinating Council has the authority to rescind the directive.

Kelly said she issued the order after learning of three outbreaks of COVID-19 infections tied to unspecified church gatherings in the state. In total, Kansas health officials have reported 27 deaths and 900 positive tests related to the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is competing against Wagle in the race for a U.S. Senate seat, said the governor’s order signaled a “distortion of Kansas values.”

"We can have honest debate on whether or not the state government has the authority to temporarily close private organizations to slow the spread,” Marshall said. “But the fact that the Governor in Kansas is shuttering churches on Easter, while deeming abortion clinics ‘essential’ shows a complete distortion of Kansas values. This is disturbing and unsafe."

According to Schmidt, temporary restrictions on fundamental rights may be lawful during an emergency such as the coronavirus crisis, but only if the government can prove such action is the least restrictive means necessary to respond to the emergency.

In the case of Kelly’s most recent order, he said, prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques but still allowing larger groups to gather in shopping malls, retail stores and other facilities cast “serious doubt” on whether the order took the least restrictive means necessary.

Out of patience

Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delia Garcia pleaded for patience and understanding during a live address on Facebook to the thousands of suddenly out-of-work Kansans struggling to navigate the state’s system for unemployment benefits.

The labor department’s call center has been overwhelmed as businesses shut down operation in response to COVID-19 and a statewide order to shelter in place except for essential services. Last week, the agency received 50,345 new claims to add to the 50,088 already receiving unemployment benefits.

By comparison, the agency recorded 1,405 new claims, with 8,501 receiving benefits, a year ago.

Those who tuned in to the secretary’s live address unleashed frustration about payments on hold, a bogged-down website, a system that locks up when trying to submit a claim, error messages and being locked out of accounts. Meanwhile, phone lines are jammed.

"Thank you for your patience with this,“ Garcia told the 9,000 who watched her video. ”We know we have a lot of things to go through and fix to make sure we're serving you."

A review of the comments section suggested her remarks weren’t well received.

“Our patience is running out,” one person wrote. “We’ve been waiting WEEKS for you to do your job. I’m glad you’re ’working hard’ but this is unacceptable.”

Others wrote: “It’s been 4 weeks ... still no money,” “we got kids to feed,” and “resign already.”

Garcia advised those seeking unemployment benefits to use the online portal at www.getkansasbenefits.gov rather than try to call in. She said staff was working to fix inadvertent hangups that have plagued some callers. She also warned that the website’s maintenance window is from 10:15 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night.

Staff from other executive branch agencies is being redirected and trained to assist the labor department.

“We will get through this together,” Garcia said. “It is a partnership.”

“Love how people who are working and getting paid say we will get through this together,” one person responded, “while we are wondering how to get food and bills with no money.”

“All you ever do is repeat the same thing over and over,” another said. “Can you please get to the part of the system being able to handle the workload?”

The labor department was still working to implement the new federal stimulus program, which would add $600 to benefit checks. The agency said those who are eligible will receive back pay once the state system is configured to make the payments.

Kelly said the labor department is using old technology that was scheduled to be modernized before the crisis hit. The swarm of unemployment claims forced the agency to hold off on the transition.

"They're operating on really old stuff,“ Kelly said. ”And then you talk about 12 times as many applications coming in at one time, 877,000 phone calls in one day — that's going to overwhelm a good system, much less the kind of system that we were stuck with. They are doing everything they possibly can."

Release of prisoners

Kelly says corrections officials are going through the list of inmates in state prison who are close to release and looking for ones who have “viable plans” for successful re-entry.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Lansing Correctional Facility has infected 12 inmates and 11 staff members, prompting calls for early release of prisoners.

Kelly said the infected Lansing staff are isolated at home and infected prisoners are quarantined in a separate building from the rest of the prison population.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to move quite a few of those folks back into their communities,“ Kelly said. ”We want to make sure before we let those folks out though that we've got things in place that will make sure they have a good chance of success, and also that it won't be a shock to any one particularly community."

Melody Brannon, federal public defender for Kansas, said the state isn’t moving quickly enough.

“The governor is working on the issues, and any progress she makes will be helpful,” Brannon said. “But every day we wait, we lose ground. More people in jails will become ill and some will die.”

Federal authorities have decided that the threat of COVID-19 in federal prisons is mere speculation, Brannon said, until someone actually tests positive. The problem with that approach: CoreCivic, which runs the Leavenworth detention center, isn’t testing.

At the state-run Lansing prison, inmates were still making daily trips to participate in work release programs at essential businesses.

“Whether state or federal, any person who has been deemed trustworthy enough to work in the community should be released,” Brannon said. “No one should be traveling on a daily basis between an infectious congregate jail setting and an infected public community. That can only increase the rate of infection.”