The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in Ellis County. The patient is doing well and currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC and ECHD.

The positive case was identified through testing sent to a private lab. These results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as a positive unless determined otherwise.

ECHD has followed KDHE guidelines to identify any close contacts of the individual. Contacts have already been notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The patient is a female in her 40s. No other information can be provided about the patient.

The two positive cases in Ellis County have no connection to each other. Neither case has a recent travel history. Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing.

It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.

Stay informed as information changes frequently. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or www.kdheks.gov/. Call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. or ECHD at 628-9440.