We thought now might be a good opportunity to check-in and see how people are handling their quarantine. After all, COVID-19 has changed life as we know it for the foreseeable future.

We hope you are doing OK. These are stressful times.

When you started this quarantine, did you have lofty goals? Perhaps to be creative with a craft project, maybe to get in better shape or maybe to organize your home.

Have you been really productive so far while staying in quarantine? Have you hit a wall? Maybe you haven’t gotten much done at all. Maybe you’ve got everything done on your list and more.

No matter where you fall on this spectrum, we are here to tell you it is OK. Perhaps you feel some kind of guilt because you aren’t living up to your expectations. Well, we see you and we support you. Hopefully, this message will offer some encouragement.

We all are trying to cope with the new — albeit temporary — normal. We all are in survival mode. Everyone copes in different ways. Some of us are on our fifth or sixth craft project of the month. Others haven’t started a single one. Your neighbor might have lost a few pounds and your cousin gained some. Some of us are trying to control everything we possibly can while others barely can find the motivation to do the bare minimum.

Some of us are bound to flourish under these types of conditions and others are going to struggle, but a bulk of us will have more of a mix of the two.

Our best advice is to be kinder to yourself and others however you encounter them — hopefully in the most socially distant manner.

Adjusting to this new normal requires a change of thinking — many things will look different in this era of social distancing. Productivity will look different. Embrace that. Do what is best for you and your situation.

We realize everyone’s situation in the COVID-19 world looks different. Some of us are working harder than ever. Doctors, nurses, hospital staffs and service industry professionals working the front lines are putting in extra time and precautions to keep Kansas safe. Thank you for your efforts. We hope you find a reprieve once this is all over.

But if you are stuck at home with little to do and lack motivation, we are not about to guilt you for watching Netflix all day in your sweats. You are exactly where you need to be so that we can flatten the curve.

Do what you need to do.

American society has put a lot of unnecessary pressure on ourselves to maximize the time we are given, but we believe there is something to be said about taking a moment to relax when you can, if you have the means.

The moral of this editorial is to stay home, wash your hands, and don’t feel bad if you aren’t being productive.