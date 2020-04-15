While it appears Kansas is successfully flattening the curve on COVID-19 infections, it also means the projection on when the state’s infection rate will reach its peak — and how soon businesses might reopen after that — has also been extended out a few weeks.

Reno County Health Department director Nick Baldetti said Wednesday that state health officials are now projecting a peak for the state of around April 25.

Estimates for the county's peak lag 1½ to 2 weeks behind that.

Even further out are projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Its study has now pushed the peak for Kansas out to April 29, which is two more weeks away, meaning Reno County’s peak could still be nearly a month away.

"On logarithmic graphs, the exponential growth (in new cases) has slowed," Baldetti said. "It’s still on an increase, but the growth has begun to slow. Hopefully, the slowdown means we’re moving closer to a peak — at least in terms of the first wave.

"Last week there was a lot of conversation about the 20th (being the peak) but that continues to shift. On Monday, (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) Secretary (Lee) Norman began to throw around the date of April 25 as a statewide peak."

The governor’s stay-at-home order, issued March 30, was initially set to expire April 19. The IHME study originally projected the state’s peak to be April 16.

On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly extended the stay-at-home order to May 3.

Meanwhile, there were no changes in COVID-19 case reports for Reno County. The county’s confirmed count remains at 14, including one originally confirmed out-of-county who relocated here, and the number of suspected cases from self-reporting remained at 10.

One person remains hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, while two other people are under observation in isolation at the hospital awaiting test results, said Hutchinson Regional vice president Chuck Welch. No patients, he said, are in ICU.

The county currently has 60 tests pending at state or private labs, Baldetti said.