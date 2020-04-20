Hundreds of workers in Topeka and Shawnee County have received monetary support in recent days through the newly formed HOST Relief Program — and the giving isn’t over yet.

Starting April 15, the Greater Topeka Partnership began handing out to local employers envelopes filled with gift cards purchased from area businesses. Each envelope contained $250 worth of gift cards meant to help workers affected by the economic fallout of COVID-19 afford food and services during this time of uncertainty.

Dusty Snethen, co-owner of Brew Bank, said he expects the gift cards he received last week to help his 25 employees tremendously.

"When I told them (the gift cards had) arrived, they were just extremely grateful," Snethen said. "I think a lot of them are struggling with the unemployment process right now and trying to get that money, and they really are just looking for any strings to grab a hold of.

"They don’t have any income. The majority of their income, of course, was tips, and they’re not getting any of that right now and they just need something. This was a huge relief to them."

Brew Bank, located in downtown Topeka, is one of dozens of Shawnee County businesses that have sought economic relief through the HOST program on behalf of staff.

"The biggest part of owning a business is taking care of your employees," Snethen said, "and right now that’s difficult to do."

Businesses in Shawnee County affected by the current economic slowdown were encouraged to apply for the gift cards on behalf of employees who are seeing their hours cut. According to Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives for the GTP, about 90 local employers had applied for gift cards by late last week on behalf of nearly 1,000 affected workers — and she expects those numbers to grow.

Businesses that have applied for gift cards include restaurants, hotels, cleaning services, transportation companies, churches, day care centers, hair salons and more. The gift cards were purchased from area small businesses using HOST Relief Program funds from private donors. So far, more than $600,000 in private donations has been raised to purchase gift cards.

Mike Weibel, owner of Front Door Catering, said his business started seeing the effects of COVID-19 around the middle of February, and by early March, "the brakes came on."

"March 9th, I believe, was my last paycheck," he said.

Since then, Weibel has had to furlough staff, as the catering gigs simply aren’t available. He applied for gift cards on behalf of his 18 employees, and Stapleton delivered those to him Wednesday.

"I do appreciate it," Weibel said. "This helps out a bunch."

Tommy Smoot, who has worked for Weibel for about a year, said receiving the gift cards will help him free up money to pay his bills.

The Rev. Delmar White, of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, also requested gift cards on behalf of his seven employees. While he hasn’t had to furlough staff members yet, he said church leadership has had that discussion. White hopes the gift cards help church staff and allow them to support local small businesses during this time.

According to Snethen, it was nice to see the Greater Topeka Partnership and area business leaders step up to take care of Shawnee County workers.

Snethen said some of his employees are single parents, some are students — and they’re "trying to do whatever they can to take care of their own families."

"A lot of those avenues of being able to take care of their families have been taken away," he said. "This (program) gives them one of those avenues."