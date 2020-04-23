“The country is so wounded, bleeding, and hurt right now. The country needs to be healed — it’s not going to be healed from the top, politically. How are we going to heal? Art is the healing force.” ~ Robert Redford

Art organizations and artists are struggling to stay creatively afloat during the pandemic.

As many of us feel the strain of not working and not participating in activities on a regular basis, it is easier to put aside remembering the value of our local artists and organizations.

We aren’t going to shows and gallery openings and other events. But just as we need support from our personal inner circles, art organizations and artists need the support of their community.

Hutchinson Art Center, Stage 9 Theatre, Family Community Theatre, The Historic Fox Theatre, TECH and their art programs, all are trying to stay funded behind closed doors. Artists themselves are suffering because of the lack of venues to exhibit in, and lack of commissioned work.

How can we help?

Individual artists usually have a website with work available. Many post regularly in Facebook, Instagram and other social media. Artists often take payments for artwork, like layaway, with the buyer making smaller contributions regularly.

Maybe you can’t afford a painting or drawing or original work of art, but artists also offer small items and prints. Another way to support is by donating to the artist directly, maybe $5 or $10 just because you honor their work, and enjoy it from afar but can’t really spend any significant amounts on art.

On a larger scale Match Day, May 5, through the Hutchinson Community Foundation is nearing. This is a remarkable program where money raised for various local nonprofit organizations is matched, doubling the amounts that go directly to the group. Hutchinson Art Center has taken this to another level, something fun and unique to raise awareness and get some great donations. A “SHAVE the Art Center” fundraising campaign has begun. Director Patrick Calvillo; Hutchinson High School art instructor Darren Morawitz and Mayor Morawitz, of Elmer, have vowed to shave off their beards if donations meet the goal of $12,000 for Match Day. I don’t think some of these guys have shaved their facial hair since middle school! If $15,000 in donations are raised, the three have also vowed to shave off all of their beautiful locks of hair.

What a quirky way to get attention, and let’s make it happen!

Head to ihearthutch.org, online, anytime from midnight until 11:59 p.m. May 5 and make your donation via credit card.

If you are sending a check, make it payable to Hutchinson Community Foundation (memo: Which organization you are donating to) between now and May 6. Be sure to note that the check is for Match Day. Remember that your donations are tax deductible and can be divided among multiple organizations. There are so many wonderful local groups to give to. May you find it in your heart and wallet, to share what you can.

Art saves lives, and you can help save art!