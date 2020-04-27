Topeka police on Sunday made an arrest in connection with an aggravated battery that occurred in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue earlier that day.

According to the Topeka Police Department, a 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday following an investigation of the incident. He was arrested in connection with aggravated battery, criminal use of a weapon and violating the governor’s executive order. The police department didn’t release the name of the minor.

A news release affirmed previous reporting that stated police officers responded to a call on Pennsylvania Avenue about 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a victim near the scene who was suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening. That subject was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Police encouraged anyone with information regarding the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.