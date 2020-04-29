A Pratt County man was injured following a one vehicle rollover accident on April 20, about 6.5 miles east of Pratt on NE 15 Street.

Lyle Hoff, 72 of Pratt County was westbound in a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup on NE 15th Street about a half mile west of NE 70th Avenue when he lost control as he came out of an s-curve, went into a skid and rolled the pickup onto the north side of the road where it came to rest on the drivers side, said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Micah Polson.

Pratt County EMS transported Hoff to Pratt Regional Medical Center. Hoff was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident that was reported at 7:30 p.m. Pratt Count EMS, Pratt County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Pratt County Rescue responded to the accident.