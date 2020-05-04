A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 died Monday, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This marks the third death of an LCF inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest reported death involved a male inmate who was more than 50 years of age. He tested positive for the virus Friday, the same day he was transferred to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KDOC news release.

The man was serving a sentence of seven years and one month for charges that included aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He had been in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections since July 2018. His name was not released.

The Kansas Department of Corrections reported Monday that 380 inmates at LCF have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 52 have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases at LCF has spiked since KDOC officials announced last week that all inmates at the facility are being tested.

Eighty-eight employees at LCF also have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a KDOC website.

Of those, 21 have been able to return to work.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday afternoon that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county has reached 529. This number reflects 367 cases involving Lansing Correctional Facility inmates.

This is fewer than the number of LCF inmate cases reported by KDOC.

Todd Farley, a member of the county’s COVID-19 response team, has blamed discrepancies between the Health Department’s numbers and KDOC’s figures on timing differences in terms of when the agencies receive updated results each day.

A total of six people from Leavenworth County who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This includes three LCF inmates.

Monday marked the first day of phase one of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to “reopen” Kansas.

A stay-at-home order has been lifted. Many businesses that were closed during the order have been allowed to reopen, but they are subject to restrictions.

Some businesses, such as fitness centers and hair salons, have to remain closed during this first phase.

Mass gatherings are still limited to no more than 10 people during this phase.

Phase one is scheduled to remain in place through at least May 17.

Officials with the Leavenworth Public Library have announced the library will begin a phased-in reopening next week.

Beginning May 11, library items that have been placed on reserve can be picked up curbside at the library, which is located at 417 Spruce St.

This pick-up service will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from the library.

For the time being, only materials owned by the Leavenworth Public Library can be reserved for the pick-up service.

All materials should be returned through the library’s book drop.

For more information, visit www.leavenworthpubliclibrary.org or call 913-682-5666.

