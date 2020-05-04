Ellsworth prison employee tests positive for COVID-19, making it the sixth state-run corrections facility with a confirmed case; health officials working to test every inmate at Lansing prison, where outbreak has infected hundreds

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday a staff member at its Ellsworth prison has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the sixth corrections facility with a confirmed case.

The agency said health officials would conduct contact tracing to identify any staff or inmates who were in close contact with the infected individual. Corrections staff also will monitor staff and inmates for symptoms.

The positive test makes this the first confirmed case in Ellsworth County.

"I want to reassure the community that we will be diligent in our efforts to mitigate the effects this virus has on our staff and population," said corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda. "We are working very closely with KDHE and will continue to follow their guidance on the best ways to manage a virus like COVID-19 within the prison setting."

Hundreds of inmates and more than 80 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Lansing Correctional Facility, where an outbreak has forced the prison into a two-week lockdown. Two inmates have died from the virus.

Health officials were working through the weekend to test every Lansing inmate. Earlier, preliminary test results indicated 75% of inmates had the virus but weren't showing symptoms.

Three inmates have tested positive at the Wichita Work Release Facility, as well as a staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex and an undisclosed individual at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

At the state-run women's prison in Topeka, three staff members and two inmates have tested positive.

Defense attorneys and other inmate advocates have called for the early release of prisoners who committed less serious crimes or who have just months left on their sentence. Gov. Laura Kelly has indicated her administration is reviewing inmates who have viable plans for re-entering their communities.

Statewide, health officials have attributed 134 deaths to COVID-19 and recorded more than 5,000 infections.