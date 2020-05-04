A truck rollover early Sunday led to a Salina man’s arrest in connection with driving under the influence.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said that about 5 a.m. Sunday a 1997 dark purple Mazda B2300 pickup rolled onto its roof in a ditch off Old Highway 40 near Marymount Road.

The sheriff’s office said the truck, driven by Wesley Spragg, 38, of Salina, was traveling west on Old 40 and got off onto the edge of the roadway. When the truck returned to the road, it went left of center and into the ditch, where it overturned.

The office said Spragg walked away from the scene and was found by deputies not far from the truck.

Spragg was arrested in connection with leaving the scene of an accident, felony DUI, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.