To recognize the anniversary of the killing of Kent State students 50 years ago, a re-enactment of a timeless photo from the May 4, 1970, event was staged at 5 p.m. Monday outside the office of Rep. Roger Marshall at 5th & Iron Streets.

This action was created by The Sidewalk Museum of Congress (SMoC) and performed by local artist and creator of SMoC, Priti Cox, and her husband, Stan Cox, a scientist and author.

The re-enactment was a protest.

“By re-creating the Kent State massacre wearing a face mask and in a body bag, we’re trying to bring attention to a broader culture of indifference and apathy,” the SMoC said in a news release.

“There is a connection between the Kent State massacre and the current COVID-19 pandemic in that these are two cases of highly preventable tragedies that didn’t have to happen,” explained Stan Cox. “These are 50 years apart, but both are examples of a horrible government response.”

Observers outside Rep. Marshall’s office were asked to maintain a 6-to-8-foot distance between one another and to wear a cloth mask on their face. People were also encouraged to stay in their cars and to honk their horns in solidarity.

Priti Cox is originally from India. Her sister lives in a high-rise apartment building in Mumbai, where citizens must wear masks if they are outdoors.

“People are paying attention in these countries and following the guidelines. They understand it’s a global pandemic,” said Priti Cox. “Around here, we’ve seen people going in and out of grocery stores without masks. It’s stunning to see that.”

“A key point in these pandemic times is to show solidarity with our global friends who are collectively doing what we’re failing to do in this country.”

It’s been 50 years since the tragedy at Kent State University, where four students were shot dead by Ohio National Guard troops while protesting the expansion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia. Nine other students were injured. The soldiers fired 67 rounds in 13 seconds at the students.

The iconic photo shows a college student, Mary Ann Vecchio, arms outstretched and screaming as she kneels over the body of Jeffrey Miller, who was shot dead. The photo won a Pulitzer Prize.

SMoC created this re-enactment “to expose the much deeper systemic violence of maintaining the status quo, and the workers, black and brown people, who pay the price.”

In 1970, the Kent State shootings garnered a lot of attention and investigations. But there was also a shooting of black college students at Jackson State University on May 14, 1970, that left two students dead and another 12 injured. That incident didn’t receive near the attention of Kent State.

“It’s happening again,” said Priti Cox. “In this pandemic, Hispanics and black people are dying at a disproportionate rate because they don’t have the luxury of working from home, but do work at essential services and are getting sick and dying.”

“The circumstances have changed, but the tragedy is the same,” said Stan Cox.