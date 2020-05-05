By The Herald Staff

Tuesday

May 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM


The Richmond Library will be open to the public with limited hours and new rules during phase of the governor’s re-opening.


From May 4 through May 15, the library will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m.


Temporary rules are:


• No more than three patrons allowed in the library at one time.


• Hand sanitizer must be used when entering the library.


• Local hold only for check outs.


• Place a hold on items you wish to have. No browsing the shelves at this time.


• Patrons allowed in the library 15 minutes at a time.


• No computer use.


• No children under 12 allowed without a parent or guardian.