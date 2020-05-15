A replacement of the Centennial Bridge is included in a new 10-year state transportation program.

However, the inclusion of the bridge project in the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE, is not a guarantee that a new bridge will be constructed, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Centennial Bridge spans across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

A replacement for the bridge is one of 40 projects in the development pipeline of the IKE program that were announced Thursday.

Gov. Laura Kelly and KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz announced preliminary engineering work will begin for these 40 projects.

“A modern transportation system moves people, freight and technology and these 40 projects will allow us to do all those things better in every region of the state,” Lorenz said.

The development pipeline includes all the phases of work prior to construction such as design, acquiring right-of-way or moving utilities. A news release from KDOT stated the agency is not committing to the construction of the 40 projects. But selection for the development pipeline will allow necessary advance work to begin.

According to the details released Thursday by KDOT, the estimated cost of the replacement of Centennial Bridge is $107 million.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said there is no funding guarantee at this point for the project. He spoke about the bridge project’s inclusion in the IKE program Thursday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

The IKE program was created earlier this year through legislation.

A 2016 study commissioned by KDOT looked at the possibility of replacing the two-lane Centennial Bridge with a four-lane bridge.

The study also looked at the use of tolling as a way to help finance the project. At the time, Leavenworth city commissioners supported the concept for the new bridge but expressed opposition to tolling for the bridge.

