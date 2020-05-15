Leavenworth officials have confirmed the Wollman Aquatic Center will not open Memorial Day as previously scheduled. But the mayor said city officials have not yet decided whether to keep the outdoor swimming pool closed for the entire summer season.

The Wollman Aquatic Center is located in the city’s Wollman Park, 1300 Shawnee St. The Aquatic Center typically is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The center’s opening is being delayed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Mayor Mike Griswold discussed the Aquatic Center on Wednesday during a weekly virtual town hall meeting that was live-streamed on the internet.

“For the first time, I can announce today that Wollman Park Aquatic Center will not open on May 25,” he said.

He said city staff will monitor public health and safety issues to determine if the pool can open later in the season.

Griswold said many other cities in the area including Bonner Springs and Atchison already have announced that public pools will remain closed during the entire summer season.

City Manager Paul Kramer said Leavenworth officials are able to delay making a final decision about Wollman Aquatic Center because lifeguards who have worked there in the past indicated they will be available if the pool opens later than usual.

But Kramer said, at some point, the lifeguards will no longer be available, “so at some point we will have to make a decision.”

Griswold said the city’s Recycling Center and Brush Site will return to their normal hours next week.

After being closed for several weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions, the two facilities opened a couple of weeks ago, but their schedules were altered.

Beginning next week, the regular hours for the Recycling Center will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

The Recycling Center is located at Lawrence Avenue and Halderman Road. And city officials will resume using the normal gate for the facility, which is located on Halderman Road.

The regular schedule for the Brush Site, which is located at 1803 S. Second St., will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Some services at the Brush Site come with fees. But since the site reopened, these services have been offered for free for city residents. Services will continue to be offered for free through May 27, according to Bower.

Many city facilities, including City Hall, remain closed to the public. Griswold said any additional openings of city facilities are on hold at this time.

Kramer said the reopening of facilities will depend largely on the state’s transitioning to other phases as part of the governor’s plan for gradually easing restrictions.

Kansas is in the first phase of the governor’s three-phase plan. The second phase could begin as early as Monday.

Kramer also said city officials consult with the Leavenworth County Health Department.

