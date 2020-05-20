Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Jason Joseph Lynch, 35, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 5/19.

Treveon Arnell Carrington, 22, in connection with burglary, 5/19.

Ganavea Shante Huggins, 28, in connection with theft, 5/19.

Trevor Lee Carl Hughes, 28, in connection with aggravated arson, burglary, 5/19.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

S.W. 21st and Belle Ave., aggravated weapons violation by felon, 10 a.m.- noon 5/13.

1400 blk. S.W. Byron St., theft, noon 5/15-8 a.m. 5/18.

500 blk. S.E. 25th St., theft, 10 p.m. 5/11-8 a.m. 5/12.

800 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., forgery, 12:01 a.m. 5/1-12:15 p.m. 5/12.

1700 blk. S.E. Morrison St., burglary, theft, noon-6:45 p.m. 5/12.

1700 blk. S.W. Central Park Ave., theft, 9 p.m. 5/12-2:45 p.m. 5/13.

700 blk. S.W. Park Lane, theft, 7:30-7:35 p.m. 5/9.

2200 blk. S.W. Winterwood Lane, burglary, 2:22-5:33 a.m. 5/15.

5700 blk. S.W. Drury Lane, identity theft, 12:01 a.m. 2/1-8 a.m. 5/15.

1500 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, burglary, 7 p.m. 5/13-10:45 a.m. 5/14.

1600 blk. S.E. 37th Terrace, theft, 9:20-9:25 a.m. 5/15.

1200 blk. N.W. Starlight Lane, burglary, 2-7:20 a.m. 5/17.

800 blk. N.W. 25th St., criminal damage to property, theft, 11:38 a.m. 5/17.

1800 blk. S.E. 26th St., burglary, 8 p.m. 5/16-2:50 p.m. 5/17.

400 blk. S.W. Buchanan St., criminal damage to property, 12:55-1:10 a.m. 5/18.

1800 blk. N.W. Brickyard Road, theft, 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. 4/1.

2200 blk. S.E. Jefferson St., theft, 9 p.m. 5/18-10 a.m. 5/19.

3800 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft, 11 a.m. 5/19.

2900 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., burglary, 6 p.m. 5/17.

300 blk. S.W. 3rd St., identity theft, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 5/11.

500 blk. N.E. Wabash Ave., burglary, 12:01-6:30 a.m. 5/19.

1700 blk. S.W. 37th St., theft, 11:58 a.m.-1:20 p.m. 5/18.

1100 blk. N.E. Quincy St., aggravated battery, 7-9 p.m. 5/16.