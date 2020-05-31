Oscar Garcia is now a lender at the RCB Bank Hutchinson market. Garcia spent two years as a mortgage loan originator for RCB Bank and has ten years of experience in banking.

“Oscar brings a wealth of knowledge and lending experience to the team,” said Georgia Ballard, Hutchinson market president. “We look forward to the relationships he will build with new and existing customers.”

Garcia is active in the community. He participates in Leadership Reno County and helps organize several community events, including the Evolution Car Show.

“This new position allows me to help people in the community with everything from commercial loans to loans for their kid’s first car or home improvement projects,” said Garcia. “That is really exciting.”

When not at work, Garcia enjoys being outdoors, at the lake and spending time with his wife Serina and their two daughters.