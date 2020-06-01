While drive-thru testing sites have increased the amount of testing for the coronavirus going on around the state, that has also resulted in a backlog in getting testing results.

That can be problematic, said Reno County Health Department director Nick Baldetti, both for the person who was tested and health officials.

Reno County received a large batch of 295 results over the weekend from Quest Labs for which it took at least five days to get the results, Baldetti said. More than 60% of those took 10 days to complete.

All came back negative.

When a person is tested, Baldetti said, they are advised to self-quarantine until they get the test results back. But if their symptoms wane shortly after being tested, Baldetti said, that can be difficult to do.

"I can understand the general frustration if that test … comes back negative," he said.

The issue becomes challenging for health officials, Baldetti said, if a result came back positive for the disease.

"You have to back-trace two days from symptom onset," he said.

The farther out that is, the more difficult it is for someone to remember where they were, with whom they had contact and for how long.

"The longer that’s delayed, they’re not bringing us the information needed to do the tracing," Baldetti said.

Early in the pandemic, tests were routinely taking about a week to get back. But since early April, Baldetti said, most results have been coming back in one or two days.

Despite the large number of new results, however, there were no confirmed cases for the county over the weekend, keeping the county’s confirmed case count at 43, and the lone case that had been listed as active is now also listed as recovered.

As of Monday, 65 submitted tests were pending at state or private labs, including one person in Hutchinson Regional Medical Center’s COVID ward.