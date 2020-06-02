The McPherson Family YMCA is beginning to reopen, with different programs opening at different times — and reservations requested for the Wellness Center and the Weight Rooms.

Members can register for available slots online at https://ymca-mrc.org/ or via phone at 620-241-0363). The Wellness Center and Weight Room will have limited spots available through June 7.

Locker rooms and the lap pool opened June 1. The family pool will open via registration June 8.

Land fitness classes are open via registration while water fitness classes will be open by registration June 8.

The racquetball courts opened June 1, limited to only 2 players at a time on each court while the gymnasium is open for basketball shooting and pickleball only. No Pickup games are allowed.

Toddler Time will be open via registration beginning June 8.