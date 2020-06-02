Seven people were arrested and four others were given citations during the violent protest that occurred late Monday outside the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Topeka.

According to a news release Tuesday morning from Gretchen Koenen, Topeka Police Department public relations specialist, TPD officers made the following arrests:

• Brett Michael House, 19, Silver Lake, in connection with unlawful assembly, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and disobeying a lawful police order.

• Johnathon Lee West, 42, Topeka, in connection with assault of a law enforcement officer and disobeying a lawful police order.

• Noah Lee Kelley, 21, Topeka, in connection with disobeying a lawful police order.

• Haley Paige Elliott, 19, Topeka, in connection with disobeying a lawful police order.

• Cameron Michele Spagnola, 27, Topeka, in connection with disobeying a lawful police order.

• Brian Charles Rutschmann, 30, Topeka, in connection with disobeying a lawful police order.

• Andrew Joseph Dome, 28, Topeka, in connection with disobeying a lawful police order.

Koenen said three other adults were cited for disorderly conduct and released at the scene. She also said a 15-year-old girl was cited for criminal damage to property before being released to her legal guardian.