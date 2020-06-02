Following its temporary closure during the height of the COVID-19 exposures, McPherson Hospital announces that McPherson Urgent Care will once again open to the public, but with temporarily reduced hours and adjusted processes.

Beginning this week the new hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic will be closed on the weekends.

In order to maintain safety precautions, patients who have an injury, illness or are having respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), are requested to make appointments. Patients may call either the Urgent Care Clinic at 620-504-6241 or the Medical Office Building at 620-241-7400 for screening and further instructions. Though appointments are requested at this time, walk-in patients to the clinic will be evaluated as soon as feasible.

The hospital’s emergency department continues its normal operations, but the designated COVID-19 screening area that had been in place will no longer be utilized after May 29.

McPherson Hospital says they appreciate the public’s patience, understanding and cooperation as they work to improve access to services during this challenging time.