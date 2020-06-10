GREENSBURG—Greensburg Chief of Police Aaron Webb is always trying to keep the community of Greensburg safe but in the last two weeks of May, he took safety to a new level in the form of a seatbelt campaign.

“It’s important to wear your seatbelt because if you get in an accident it’s going to keep you in the vehicle,” said Webb.

The Click it or Ticket program is sanctioned by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Highway Patrol participates along with local governments such as the Greensburg Police Department. The campaign started on May 18 in Kiowa County and ran until the end of the month.

During the first five days of the campaign, Officer Webb said he wrote 25-30 seatbelt tickets. Most of those tickets were adult violations, with a few of the citations being for child restraints.

As a city police officer, Webb patrols inside the city limits of Greensburg, where it is more common for people to not wear their seatbelts as they run to the grocery store, or across town to run an errand. Webb said that was the most common excuse people give when they are pulled over, but he wants residents to know that most traffic accidents occur just a few miles from home.

Webb said taking the time to put on a seatbelt is always worth the effort, even in cases where an argument could be made of seatbelts being harmful.

“The good outweighs the bad. There’s always a possibility [it could be harmfull] if your vehicle was to be submerged, the seatbelt could be a hassle,” said Webb. “The instances are few and far between.”

Webb said he is committed to making the Greensburg community safer by enforcing seatbelt laws well after the Click It or Ticket campaign is over.

“I try to set a good example and always wears my seatbelt, no matter how short the drive is,” he said. “It’s a good habit to form, even if it’s just to drive across town. I encourage everyone in the car to do the same.”