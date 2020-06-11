The newest positive case of COVID-19 in Harvey County is an employee of a long-term care facility at multiple locations in the state, including Sedgwick.

According to the Harvey County Health Department, the woman, a Diversicare employee, is part of a cluster of 22 cases announced June 10 at the Diversicare of Haysville nursing facility. Additionally, part of her staff time is spent at the Diversicare of Sedgwick facility in Harvey County.

"We do not know of any additional cases at the Diversicare facility in Sedgwick at this time, but we will test all residents and staff out of an abundance of caution," said Harvey County Health Department director Lynnette Redington. "If there were any potential COVID-19 transmission, we want to identify that immediately to care for and protect the health of the individuals."

On Thursday, the health department began swabbing all residents and employees of the Diversicare of Sedgwick facility to submit samples for COVID-19 testing. That includes about 75 combined residents and staff members.

The confirmed case is a Harvey County woman in her 20s. Testing was completed by a private lab. The individual is in home isolation. The health department will regularly monitor the individual, as well as follow up on all contacts. This new case is the only known active case of a Harvey County resident.

Harvey County remains in Phase 3 of its Harvey County Health Reopening Plan through at least June 16. That phase includes restricting in-person visitation at long-term care facilities.