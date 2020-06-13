Samaria, 16, thrives when she's spending time with her friends and in social situations.

She is very polite and likable. Samaria enjoys shopping, watching television and going out to eat. She is interested in fashion, art and music. In school, it’s no secret her favorite class is art.

Samaria enjoys good jokes and stories and really enjoys being around light-hearted people. She is proud of doing well in school and getting good grades. Samaria would do well with a family that could give her a lot of guidance and attention. She wants and deserves a family that will always be there for her.

To learn more about Samaria, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7200.