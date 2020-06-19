This spring, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland launched a new program to deliver Girl Scout Cookies to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the professionals at Hays Medical Center have something sweet thanks to generous Kansans.

This week, Girl Scout Cookies donated through Cookies for Courage were delivered to Hays Medical Center to enjoy. Through this initiative, Kansans have purchased packages of Girl Scout Cookies to donate to health care providers, grocery store clerks, and others who have been required to work amidst the pandemic.

"Cookies for Courage has offered Kansans an opportunity to thank those keeping our communities strong," Liz Workman, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. "Kansans are known for helping others in need, and this new option has delivered a sweet treat to our essential community members on the front lines."

Girl Scout cookie season was set to run through March 22, but due to COVID-19, in-person sales were suspended. Cookies for Courage has offered generous Kansans the option to give individual Girl Scouts or entire troops credit for these donations. This has helped girls continue to reach their goals and power amazing experiences throughout the Girl Scout year.

Kansans can learn more about the Cookies for Courage program at kansasgirlscouts.org/cookiesforcourage.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland serves more than 10,000 members in 80 Kansas counties through its operational headquarters in Wichita, Kan., and regional offices in Salina, Hays, Emporia and Garden City. Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the leading authority on girls’ healthy development and is the pre-eminent leadership development organization for girls. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.