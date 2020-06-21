HOXIE — The Main Street Arts Council recently redesigned their organization’s logo to better represent their mission of promoting the arts, encouraging creativity, and acting as an advocate for the arts.

The logo was designed by Madison Otter, Great Bend, who is a current graphic design student at Fort Hays State University.

Madison is serving as the marketing intern for the virtual 2020 Main Street Summer Theater Festival, a position made possible through the Dane G. Hansen Community Intern Initiative facilitated by K-State Research and Extension. Otter is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and will graduate in May 2021. During the school year, she works for the University Relations and Marketing department as a student graphic designer.

The street lamp element in the logo was chosen to represent the typical "Main Street," often a beloved feature still seen in most northwest Kansas communities. The humanesque figure next to the street lamp is meant to evoke the senses of energy and movement, both being important elements of the arts whether performing, music or of the fine arts genres. The figure’s head is meant to represent the ignition of idea, creativity and passion for the arts through the evocation of its flame-like design.

The colors in the logo were also chosen to strongly portray components of our mission. Magenta symbolizes harmony, passion, and creativity, with Aqua representing joy and creativity.

The Main Street Arts Council was founded in 2015 in Hoxie. It serves the northwest Kansas region, providing musical, theater and arts activities, classes, workshops and events throughout the year. It is managed by Karl Pratt, executive director; Bonnie Cameron, creative director, and Jan Moore, regional office manager

To learn more, visit www.mainstreetartscouncil.com, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mainstreetartscouncil or email them at mainstreetartscouncil@gmail.com.