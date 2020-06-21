Hudson’s Wheatland Café restaurateur Darrell Bauer and wife Shannon are gearing up to provide meals for 2020 wheat harvester and have put a mobile spin on their home-cooked cuisine. The coooking couple is now serving meals from their Wheatland Wagon, currently parked at 10th and Odell in Great Bend, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We’re ready to feed hungry harvesters and anyone else who has a hankering for down-home cooking," said Darrell, who’s been serving up meals for three decades, including at his booth at the Kansas State Fair and as caterer for events, large and small.

One of the offerings for harvesters is frozen lasagna, suggested serving for eight to 12, depending on appetites, Darrell said, and another choice is for harvesters to stock up freezers with bierocks, pizza pockets, ham-and-cheese pocket or pigs-in-a-blanket.

"Harvesters can also order Wednesday through Friday to pick up hot meals to take directly out to the field," Darrell said. "We want to make harvest easy for farmers and field hands."

Wheatland Wagon has daily specials in addition to their regular menu.

Wednesday special is open-faced roast beef sandwich made with homemade bread.

"We serve it with real mashed potatoes and homemade brown gravy for $8," Darrell said.

BBQ Ribs are the Thursday special.

"Ribs come with two sides for $12 or a rack of ribs for $20. They’re made with our own Lucky Ducky BBQ Sauce," Darrell said.

Pan-fried chicken is the Friday special, served with a choice of scalloped potatoes, potato salad, homemade French fries, coleslaw or green beans.

Gift certificates are also available and credit cards are accepted.

Phone-in orders may be placed from11 a.m. to 7 p.m. call 620-791-8653.

Darrell said he purchased the mobile unit about four years ago, but had really not used it much and had come close to selling it at one point.

"It’s been a blessing now," Darrell said. "But, we’re also looking forward to the re-opening Wheatland Cafe for Sunday buffet when COVID-19 restrictions allow."

Wheatland Wagon maintains a Facebook presence with updated information about specials.