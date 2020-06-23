It has been delayed for more than a month, but graduating seniors from Lansing High School are set to have a commencement ceremony this weekend.

And as with many other events, the Lansing High School graduation will look different this year because of social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the high school’s football stadium, 1412 147th St. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

Principal Rob McKim said it is possible the ceremony could be moved to later in the day if inclement weather becomes an issue.

McKim said about 200 students are scheduled to graduate.

The school year for the graduating seniors, as well as other students, was disrupted this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic. Students finished the school year by receiving remote instruction.

Lansing High School seniors normally graduate in May. But this year’s ceremony was delayed due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

McKim said social distancing will be observed for the seating for the graduating seniors on the football field during Saturday’s ceremony.

"We will ask them to wear masks," McKim said.

McKim said it has been recommended the graduating seniors bring umbrellas to help provide shade during the ceremony. The students will be dressed in red caps and gowns, and McKim said it may get warm on the field.

Others attending the ceremony will need tickets to enter the stadium. Each graduating senior is being given two tickets to distribute to family members or others.

Audience members who watch from the seating section on the east side of the stadium will be asked to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks at all times. Specific seating locations will be marked in this section to ensure people remain at least six feet apart, according to information posted on the school district’s website.

People who choose to watch from the seating section on the west side of the stadium will still be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but they will have more freedom to choose their seating locations. It is recommended that people in this section wear masks.

Spectators who have special needs can watch the ceremony from their vehicles in a tailgate parking area. People watching the ceremony from this section still will need tickets to the event.

People who want to watch the ceremony from the east section or from the tailgate parking area are asked to email the principal at rob.mckim@usd469.net by Wednesday. Tickets will need to be specifically marked to allow admission to these areas.

Graduating seniors are scheduled to have a rehearsal for their commencement ceremony Thursday evening. Tickets will be passed out at that time.

Other high schools in the area are scheduled to have graduation ceremonies later this summer.

A ceremony for graduating seniors from Pleasant Ridge High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 1 at the school’s football stadium.

The commencement for graduating seniors of Basehor-Linwood High School is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 18 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officials with the Leavenworth school district made individual diploma presentations to graduating seniors. Footage of these presentations was edited into a video of a virtual graduation ceremony for graduating seniors of Leavenworth High School. The video was released June 6.

