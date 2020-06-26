Reno County officials reported there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday morning, leaving the active case count at 12.

The daily situation report from the Reno County Health Department, however, did reveal that one of those 12 is now hospitalized at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

The hospital also reported that four other people are in the hospital awaiting test results. Those are among 66 tests from the county that are pending at state or private laboratories.

The county continues to show 47 people deemed recovered from the virus.

The Health Department reported the county’s 11th case on Thursday morning and the 12th late Thursday afternoon. Both were among young adults, a woman under age 20 and a man in his mid-20s.

Out of 2,494 tests completed, 2,435 or 97.6 percent have come back negative. The percent of the county’s population tested is just before 4 percent.