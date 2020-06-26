Sheriff Office News

Arrests

– 9:15 a.m. June 19, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Keagun Dale Wagner, 21, Lane was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

– 1:29 p.m. June 19, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Edner R Geer, 55, Ottawa was arrested for Franklin County probable cause warrant for aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery.

– 1:28 p.m. June 19, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jon Scott Clark, 34, Ottawa was arrested for Franklin County probation violation warrant.

– 2:18 a.m. June 19, 100 McGinnis Avenue, Rantoul, Cory Reesor, 41, Rantoul was arrested for domestic battery after an altercation with a known 46 year old female.

– 6:20 p.m. June 20, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Tristian Hodges, 19, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for burglary and theft in reference to an Ottawa Police Department case.

– 10:30 p.m. June 20, 2400 Block of Rock Creek Road, Melody Washam, 42, Garnett, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container. Caroline Hutson, 40, Fort Scott, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for possession of marijuana, and transporting an open container.

– 3:35 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of Marshall Rd, Ottawa, Joshua Cochran, 31, Minneapolis, MN, was arrested for driving while suspended.

– 12:50 p.m. Monday, 305 S Main St., Ottawa, Tony Criqui Jr, 42, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

– 4:11 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lafayette Holt, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

– 5:31 a.m. Wednesday, 231 Jefferson St., Pomona, Theressa Freeman, 46, Pomona, was arrested for a Franklin County probable cause warrant.

– 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Shannon Purdham, 43, Wellsville, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for domestic battery.

– 10:55 a.m. Thursday, 300 W. 19th Street, Steven McConnell, 25, Ottawa, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit for four Franklin County warrants.

– 12:13 p.m. Thursday, 220 S. Beech St., Ottawa, David Beumer, 19, Baldwin City, was arrested on a Franklin County bench warrant for failure to appear.

– 12:55 p.m. Thursday, 100 W. William St., Sheryl Fratiello, 56, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant.

– 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 1019 W. 7th Street, Scott Coulter, 38, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin County Failure to appear warrant.

– 4:49 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Ethan Kitchen, 31, Ottawa was arrested for a Johnson County failure to appear warrant.

– 8:42 p.m. Thursday, 100 block W. Franklin St., Pomona, Jesse Garcia, 35, Pomona, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Accidents

– 9:43 a.m. June 20, 2100 Block of Ohio Road, Darrin Cole, 50, Ottawa, reported he was battered by Chase Porter, 23, Ottawa.

– 11:36 a.m. June 20, 1818 Stafford Rd, Ethel Steele, 77, Ottawa, was driving her 1994 GMC pickup traveling east. Her vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. Damages to her pickup were estimated to be greater than $1,000.

– 12:43 a.m. Sunday, 3700 block of I-35 Hwy, Ottawa, Barry Gorton, 61, Ottawa, was traveling southbound in his 2017 Chevy pickup when a semi veered into his lane. This caused him to go onto the shoulder where he struck a guard rail.

– 9:08 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of Kentucky Rd, Ottawa, Jacob Schulz, 16, Ottawa, was traveling southbound in his 2001 Toyota Camry when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

– 1:50 p.m. June 19, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa, Received information from the Franklin County Attorney's Office regarding Lane Morrison possibly violating his bond conditions.

– 8:32 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of K-68 Hwy, Ottawa, Medina Gerardo, 27, was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and no proof of liability insurance. Medina was cited and released.

– 8:55 p.m. Thursday, 4400 Block of I-35 Highway, Christopher Childers, 56, Emporia was traveling south bound in his 2005 Cadillac CTS when side swiped a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 owned by Samuel Lindley, 39, Memphis Tx. Damage estimated to be greater than $1000.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 1:17 a.m. June 19, 100 S. Main, Ottawa, Shane Gibson, 19, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm under the influence, disorderly conduct after being contacted on a call for service.

– 1:17 a.m. June 19, 100 S. Main, Donald Stone, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for possession of a firearm under the influence, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a call for service.

– 1:17 a.m. June 19, 100 S. Main St., Ottawa, Nicole Stone, 30, Kansas City, Missouri was arrested for disorderly conduct, interference with law enforcement after being contacted on a call for service.

– 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, 300 E. 9th Street, Ottawa, a 20-year-old Ottawa female reported aggravated assault. Curtis Duvall, a 25-year-old Ottawa, Kansas male was later arrested.

– 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, 300 E. 4th Street, Ottawa, an Ottawa, Kansas juvenile was found in possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Case was forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for prosecution consideration.

– 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, 100 S. Hickory Street, Ottawa, Ethan Kitchen, 31, Ottawa, Kansas male was arrested for the above charges after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

– 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Leon McGee, 42, Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (2 counts), felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, felony flee and attempt to elude leo, felony interference with law enforcement, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, no insurance after fleeing from officers after an attempted traffic stop for a traffic infraction.

– 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Kaylee Waite, 28, Leavenworth, Kansas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop where the vehicle fled from officers.

– 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Melissa Waite, 44, homeless, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop where the vehicle fled from officers.

Accidents

– 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 South Cedar Street, Ottawa, Heath Griffin, 41, Ottawa, was driving a 2008 Dodge and struck a 2014 Hyundai driven by William Standish, a 27-year-old Ottawa male.

Incidents

– 8:39 p.m. June 19, 1204 S. Cedar, Ottawa, Teressa Austin, 60, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect damaged her vehicle.

– 9:33 p.m. June 19, 500 block of S. Main St, Ottawa, a 17 year old Ottawa male was issued a notice to appear for transporting an open container, no proof of insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

– 12:07 p.m. Sunday, 900 West 17th Street, Ottawa, a 41 year-old Ottawa male reported being battered by a known 23 year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

– 12:46 p.m. Monday, 506 South Main Street (Washburn Towers), Ottawa, Lena Deardorff, 47, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject damaged property.

– 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd Street (OPD), a 22-year-old Ottawa female was reported to have been battered by a known 35-year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

– 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 N. Cedar Street, Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa, Kansas male reported suspicious activity. Case is under investigation.

– 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, 2518 E. Logan Street (Zarco), Ottawa, a 2008 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas was recovered. Case is under investigation.

– 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, 200 South Cedar Street, Ottawa, a 61-year-old Ottawa male reported a past fight between a 28-year-old Ottawa female and a 30-year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

– 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 South Main Street, Ottawa, Ottawa Family Physicians reported an 11-year-old juvenile was bit by a dog.

Thefts

– 2:16 p.m. Monday, 412 South Main Street (Gun Guys), Ottawa, Danielle Dunlap, 48, Ottawa, reported a firearm shipped to them was stolen. Case is under investigation.

– 9:25 a.m. Monday, 1445 South Main Street (Walgreens), Ottawa, Bao Pham, 41, Arkansas, reported someone used his identity to purchase items. Case is under investigation.

– 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 300 East 8th Street, Ottawa, Rufino Borrero, 40, Ottawa, reported his identity was stolen.