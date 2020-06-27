On Aug. 4, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center will open the Hutchinson Hematology and Oncology clinic. Dr. Sawsan Amireh will join the Hutch Regional team that day and see her first patients at her clinic which will be located in Suite 4 of Doctor’s Park at 2100 N. Waldron St., a building located to the southwest of the main hospital campus on the east side of Waldron Street.

Hematology and Oncology are two branches of medicine that continue to be a concern of members of our community and throughout the State of Kansas.

Oncology is the branch of medical science dealing with tumors, including the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. More than 1.8 million Americans, including 16,000 Kansans, are diagnosed with cancer each year. For more than 600,000 of our nation’s population each year, cancer is a terminal disease. The good news is that 17 million Americans are living out their lives as cancer survivors.

Cancer is best defined as the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells and the cause is often attributed to everything from heredity to an unhealthy lifestyle including tobacco use and excess weight. Treatments are medical, surgical, Chemotherapy and Radiation.

Hematology is the branch of medicine dealing with the cause, treatment and prevention of disease related to the blood. Specific issues dealt with include treatment of bleeding disorders, Lymphoma and Leukemia and blood transfusions, along with bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

Dr. Amireh, who has received training on the latest treatment protocols, arrives at Hutch Regional with impeccable credentials and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. She received her doctorate degree in 2011 from the University of Jordan School of Medicine in Amman, Jordan. Since 2017, Dr. Amireh has participated in a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship and also served as chief fellow with the State University of New York Downstate Health Science Center in Brooklyn, New York. Also, Dr. Amireh served as Associate Chief Medical Resident and Internal Medical Resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in New Jersey.

In 2010, Dr. Amireh completed special training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Hepatology and Pediatric Endocrinology. She has won numerous awards and honors including the Clinical Documentation Excellence Award from St. Michael’s Medical Center, the Academic Excellence Award from the University of Jordan School of Medicine, and the English Talented Writing Award from the University of Jordan.

Dr. Amireh is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, American College of Physicians, and the Jordan Medical Association.

Dr. Amireh said Oncology has entered a new era with the onset of COVID-19. "Cancer patients are now more vulnerable and will need to be more diligent to avoid infection which proves that life is more fragile than it once was," Dr. Amireh said. "I am looking forward to starting a hospital-based practice. We have a young family and southcentral Kansas is a good place to raise a two-year old. New York is too busy and not really family friendly."

"I want my practice to be inclusive and will welcome everyone who needs treatment and care," Dr. Amireh continued.

Appointments with Dr. Amireh will be accepted starting in Mid-July. Additional information including her clinic’s contact information will be published at that time.

With the opening of Hutchinson Hematology and Oncology, south central and western Kansas will have a new choice for quality cancer care. Dr. Amireh will provide a caring, personal approach to cancer care and her clinic will work in tandem with the Chalmers Cancer Center and the other Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System entities as well as other physician specialties in Hutchinson and surrounding communities to provide an integrated approach to care in Hutchinson.

Dr. Amireh will join her spouse, Dr. Mohammed "Mo" Al-Halawani at Hutch Regional. In July 2019, Dr. Al-Halawani joined Dr. Tariq Musa in opening Hutchinson Pulmonology Associates at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Dr. Al-Halawani and Dr. Musa hit the ground running and are serving patients in Hutchinson as well as an outreach clinic in McPherson, with plans to support pulmonary needs locally and in the surrounding areas.

We are excited that these high caliber healthcare professionals have chosen to move across America to provide their expertise to residents on the plains of Kansas.

Ken Johnson is the President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.