More than $5 million in resurfacing work under the Kansas Department of Transportation will start soon on a 20-mile section of U.S. 50 in Harvey County.

The mill and overlay, set to begin in early July, will run from from the Reno County line east to bridges over K-15 in Newton. Ramps at Meridian Avenue and at K-15 are included in the work.

During the project, traffic will be controlled by a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should be prepared to stop and face delays of up to 15 minutes.

The project is expected to be completed around early September, depending on the weather.

Another part of the project is resurfacing the 1.5-mile section of K-89 from U.S. 50 south to the north city limits of Halstead.

KDOT is overseeing the work. APAC-Kansas Inc., of Hutchinson, is the main contractor for the $5.069 million project.