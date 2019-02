Janet Zielsdorf Okerberg Peden, 82, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away on Feb. 2, 2019.

Services were held Feb. 9, 2019, in Kansas City.

Janet was born Sept. 6, 1936 in Ottawa, Kansas. She was formerly married to Jack Okerberg and to this union four children were born; Connie (Curt) Atwell, of Murray, Nebraska; Mike (Brenda) Okerberg, of Overland Park, Kansas; Jim (Jennifer) Okerberg, of Linwood, Kansas; and baby Barbara.

She is survived by husband, Walt Peden, of Gardner; her three children and spouses, and siblings, Marvin (Maryann) Zielsdorf, of Topeka; Sharon Ackerman, of Salmon, Idaho; Sandra Rice, of Dawson, Nebraska; five step-daughters; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by baby Barbara Okerberg; her parents George and Florence Zielsdorf, and brother Eldon Zielsdorf.