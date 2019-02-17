Frank Oborny, 88, Rush Center, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse.

He was born April 9, 1930, in rural Timken to Frank Alloyious and Ludmila E. (Stika) Oborny. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County.

He married Catherine Bahr on April 4, 1956, in Olmitz. She preceded him in death Oct. 17, 1996. He was a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken, and Knights Of Columbus Council No. 2100, Olmitz. He served as the sexton of Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, for many years.

Survivors include six sons, Steven Oborny and wife, Barb, Rush Center, Gerald Oborny and wife, Laurie, Great Bend, Francis “Frank” Oborny and wife, Debbie, Castle Rock, Colo., Duane Oborny and wife, Clara, Rush Center, James “Jim” Oborny and wife, Lisa, Bells, Texas, and Anthony “Tony” Oborny and wife, Denise, Mission Viejo, Calif.; two daughters, Rita Stevenson and husband, Monte, Golden, Colo., and Kathleen Liggett and husband, Jeff, Parker, Colorado; a brother, John J. Oborny and wife, Rita, Timken; and two sisters, Helen Brack, Weeping Water, Neb., and Florence Herrman and husband, Marvin, La Crosse; 28 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren .

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Timken; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse and from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

A vigil service/rosary will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, or St. Ann’s Altar Society, Timken, in care of the funeral home.

