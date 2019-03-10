Bobby J. Gassmann, 72, Oakley, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center.

She was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Norton to Archie and Bertie (Orr) Brooks.

She married Martin Gassmann on Jan. 20, 1968, in Oakley. She was a retired office manager for Kansas Department of Transportation.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Derek and wife, Katie, Silver Creek, Neb.; two daughters, Dana Oster, Grand Island, Neb., and Darcee Gassmann, Colby; seven grandchildren; a brother, Bill Brooks and wife, Sue, Oakley, and three sisters, Bonnie Leidig and husband, Riley, Phillipsburg, Betty Morgan, Hays, and Bertha Williams and husband, Bob, Winthrop Harbor, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Burton Brooks; and a brother-in-law, Max Morgan.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakle,; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley.

A rosary/wake will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society and Bobby Gassmann Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.kennedykosterfh.com www.kennedykosterfh.com