Larry Cartmill, 66, Harrisonville, Missouri, died March 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 7 p.m. with a visitation from 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Harrisonville, Missouri. Memorials to Casco Area Workshop, Harrisonville.

He was born April 15, 1952 in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Max William and Vada Elaine (Welton) Cartmill. Larry graduated from Ottawa High School in 1970, Emporia State University in 1975 and Ashbury Seminary in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cartmill; 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his parents, and 2 sisters, Marie Adams and Jill Anderson.