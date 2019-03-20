Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Herman J. Gerhardt, Sr., 83, Russell, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell. burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Russell.

Visitation will be until 8 p.m Wednesday at the mortuary.

Betty Lou (Sill) Schechinger , 90, Hutchinson, died Sunday. March 17, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays,; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.