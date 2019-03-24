Mary Ellen Zwenger-Burton, 67, Catharine, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born February 14, 1952 in Hays, the daughter of Eddie and Agnes (Kuhn) Zwenger. She was a graduate of Marian High School in the class of 1970. While living in Missouri, she won many awards for raising chickens for Tyson Foods. She moved back to Hays in 2005 and was the secretary at Epworth Towers. She was united in marriage to LeRoy “Lee” Burton on June 1, 2007 in Catharine. They celebrated over six years of marriage before he preceded her in death on October 17, 2013. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, loved all kinds of animals, enjoyed feeding the birds in her yard the finest birdseed, and was a wonderful hostess who made family reunions a blast. The residents of Epworth Towers adored Mary, and she honored them with monthly birthday dinners. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and loved to watch Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights with her mother. Mary lived life to the fullest, was very patriotic, and had a very strong Catholic faith. She had a crazy sense of humor and was able to see humor in everything. She was a brave gentle soul, always ready to help where needed, and loved spending time with her best friend, Eileen “Ag” Haselhorst, and her family.

Survivors include her mother; Agnes Zwenger of Catharine, two daughters; Dawn Smyth and husband Shawn of Larned and Trina Schwartz, two sisters; Kathleen Zwenger Randolph and husband Edd of Waldo, Ruth Zwenger Campbell and husband Keith of Catharine, three brothers; Sam Zwenger and wife Nina of Fisherville, KY, Tim Zwenger and wife Christy of Hillsboro Beach, FL, and Patrick Zwenger and wife Paula of Bellevue, NE, three granddaughters; Amanda Peck and husband Ross of Wichita, Hannah Smyth and fiancé Zach Henderson of Emporia, and Brittany Arnold and husband Tyler of Red Oak, OK, best friend; Eileen “Ag” Haselhorst of Allen, TX, six great-grandchildren, Shawn, Shea, and Sydney Peck, Hunter and Bentley Henderson, and Haisley Arnold, and numerous nieces and nephews that dearly loved their Auntie.

She was preceded in death by her father; Eddie and husband Lee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until service time, and a rosary will be recited at 9:45, all on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains, Hospice of HaysMed, or for masses, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Mary may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com