Harold H. Pauls, 97, of Hutchinson, died March 23, 2019, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born August 17, 1921, in rural McPherson County, to John E. and Marie (Thiessen) Pauls.

As a young boy, Harold was led to his Salvation, making his confession of faith in Christ. He was baptized at the Zoar MB Church in Inman. When Harold became a father, he shared his love of God with his children, instilling in them the value and importance of a strong faith.

Harold grew up on the family farm and graduated from Inman High School in 1940. He retired as an insurance agent for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company, after many years of service. Harold had a variety of interests, including managing farming interests in Finney County and being a lifetime member of the Aberdeen Angus Association. In addition, Harold was a member of the HALU (Hutchinson Association of Licensed Underwriters), founded and retired as the facilitator for the Hutchinson Executive Association, and served on both the Buhler School Board and the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees. He was a former member of Union Valley Bible Church and currently a member of Park Place Christian Church. Harold founded the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in Hutchinson, one of his proudest accomplishments.

On September 12, 1948, he married Mildred 'Millie' Meyer in Ellinwood. They shared 45 years of marriage before she died December 23, 1993. On November 25, 1995, he married Shirley Ann (Sloan) Hinkel in Hutchinson. They enjoyed 23 years of marriage.

Harold is survived by: wife, Shirley of Hutchinson; sons, Ron of Hutchinson, John and wife Eleanor of Andover, Roger and wife Denise of Owasso, OK; daughters, Deanna Speer and husband Steve of Wichita, Debbie Barry and husband Tim of Pittsburgh, PA; stepson, Jay Hinkel and wife Debbie; stepdaughters, Jill McConnell and husband Bob, all of Wichita; Joy Towle and husband Tim of Lawrence; sister, Marian Lipe of Buhler; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Dennis; sister, Viola Bettin; and daughter-in-law, Jan Pauls.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 North Adams, with nephew, Michael Lipe and the Reverend Dr. David Dubovich officiating. Private family burial will take place in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed. Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators (for the benefit of Bob and Mary Gunn, and Judy Gunn) or TEAM Ministries (for the benefit of Ruth Dougherty), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

