Julius J. Suppes, 92, Otis, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, Wichita. He was born May 13, 1926, in rural Otis to Adam and Anna Maria “Mary” (Herrman) Suppes III. He grew up in rural Otis and attended Otis High School.

He married Elsie Jane (Holzmeister) on April 11, 1959, in Pfeifer. He was a farmer and worked part time jobs as well.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Olmitz, Eucharistic Minister, attended St. Mary Catholic Church, Loretto, and was a member of the La Crosse Knights of Columbus Council No. 2970. He was a faithful Christian role model always thinking of others.

He enjoyed KU basketball, Kansas City Royals, going to dances and to Polka. He enjoyed being a grandfather, holding and playing with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Locust Grove Village Care Center, La Crosse; three sons, Patrick Suppes and wife, Kathleen, Otis, Glen Suppes and wife, Rita, Lindsborg, and Jesse Suppes and wife, Lori, Salina; a daughter, Wanda Dietz and husband, Bob, Smith Center; a twin brother, Eugene Suppes and wife, Alma, Great Bend,; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise Suppes, Otis; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Tony Suppes and wife, Agnes, Primus Suppes and wife, Delores, Reinhold Suppes and wife, Ruby, and Clarence Suppes; two sisters, Helen Schuckman and husband, Herbert, and Ruth Engel and husband, Eddie; and three infant grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pfeifer.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a LaCrosse Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:30 p.m., both at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Charities Inc., or Masses, in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be left via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or left at guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com