Richard Lee Dunkin, 64, Ellis, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ellis.

He was born June 23, 1954, in Junction City to Kennith and Margaret (Crone) Dunkin. On May 5, 2003

He married Rose Honas on May 5, 2003, in Ogallah. He was a licensed addiction counselor with DREAM Inc.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, tinkering around in his shop and was a strong advocate for persons with addiction.

Survivors include his wife, Ellis; two sons, Matthew Cunningham, Ellis, and Rick Rein, Salina; a brother, Mike Dunkin, Idaho; two sisters, Karen Kovac, California and Linda Dunkin, Oregon; and a grandson, Alex Rein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jimmy Dunkin; and a sister, Pat Dunkin.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at his home, 804 W. 11th, Ellis.

Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis,, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to DREAM Camp.

