Teresa Bertha Jones, 100, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor in Wichita.

Visitation with family present from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with funeral service at 10:30 a.m., all on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the First Christian Church led by Pastor Stan Seymour and Pastor Bob Robison. Burial will be in Walnut Valley Memorial Park, El Dorado.

Teresa was born on Nov. 13, 1918 in Lyon County near Olpe. She was the first of 10 children born to Emil and Anna (Conrade) Jeck. She attended Rock Valley School and Madison High School. Teresa was united in marriage to Lewis William Jones on June 17, 1937 at the Christian Church parsonage in Madison. They lived in Madison until 1952 when they moved to El Dorado. She and Lewis were members of the First Christian Church and active in the church, Sunday School and Teresa was active in Christian Women’s Fellowship. They enjoyed square dancing and were members of the 2 Square Dance Clubs and A-Round Dance club that they enjoyed very much. Teresa was an excellent seamstress, making her own pretty square dance dresses and sewing for her grandchildren. She loved flowers, especially her rose bushes, lilacs and numerous green plants. Teresa was employed for about ten years at F. W. Woolworths and after her retirement she delivered Meals on Wheels, enjoyed Life Enrichment at the Butler County Community College, her monthly sewing club, Knife and Fork Dinner Club and the many plays and musicals at the college. Teresa spent many hours recording her family history over the last six generations and sharing that history with family at reunions. Teresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her home and her family and loved spending time with them or hearing about what they were all doing.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Shirley Foster, granddaughter Janelle Jones Wentz, three brothers Tony Jeck, Lawrence Jeck, and Leo Jeck; four sisters Gladys Earnshaw, Madeline Harlan, Mary Cassity and Lucille Hess.

She is survived by: her son Rodger and wife Carolyn Jones of Wichita and daughter Sondra and husband Dennis Moreland of Russell; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Cox and Ann Morris.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the First Christian Church. Carlson Colonial Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsoncolonial.com.



