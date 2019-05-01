Morris Brack, 84, Ellis, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Edwards County Hospital, Kinsley.

He was born May 18, 1934, in Ellis County to Issac and Bertha (Schumm) Brack. He was a 1952 graduate of Ellis High School.

He married Margaret Keller on Oct. 5, 1963, in Ellis. He worked for Ellis County Highway department for 39 years operating a high loader. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany in 1957 and 1958.

He was a member of St. Mary Church and Ellis Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed visiting with friends at Love’s and his pride and joy was the farm.

Survivors include his wife, of 55 years, Ellis; a son, Mark Brack and wife, Gail, Ellis; two daughters, Maryl Gottschalk and husband, Tim, and Margo Brack, all of Ellis; a brother, Adair Brack, Ellis; four grandchildren, Jerome Gottschalk and wife, Jenni, Kimberly Gottschalk, Keisha Ghumm and husband, Ethan, and Kaishen Brack; three step-grandchildren, Sarah Dreiling and husband, Joe, Todd Walker and Christy Schoenthaler and husband, Devin; two great-grandchildren, Julian Gottschalk and Braxton Ghumm; and four great-step grandchildren, Elizabeth Dreiling, Eli Dreiling, Emmett Dreiling and Easton Schoenthaler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vada Lacore; and four brothers, Gilbert, Raymond, Marvin and Palmer Brack.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

A rosary will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Church.

Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com